Cardinal Black ROCKHAL, 10 décembre 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

Cardinal Black ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-10 à 20:00 (2023-12-10 au ). Tarif : 29.5 à 29.5 euros.

Experience the power of blues music at its finest with the Cardinal Black show on the 10th December at Rockhal. Cardinal Black, a Welsh-born trio, has made a name for themselves in the blues music scene in just over a year since their launch. Their debut single and E.P. and their first gig to a hometown capacity crowd at Cardiff Castle was a roaring success. They’ve toured with Myles Kennedy and The Struts, selling out Academy tours back-to-back. Their highly-anticipated debut album, recorded in the Beatles’ legendary Studio Two at Abbey Road, has been hailed as a triumph. The Cardinal Black concert at Rockhal is a testament to the band’s journey that began in 2010, when Tom Hollister, Chris Buck, and Adam Roberts were hotly-tipped by some of the biggest names in rock, including Steve Winwood. After a triumphant live set at Sonisphere, they flew across the Atlantic to work on their first record with veteran manager Alan Niven. However, the band faced challenges and had to adapt to a new country, leading to an unexpected hiatus. But the band’s story didn’t end there. Over the next decade, the lifelong friends pursued individual paths while remaining close. Chris Buck was named ‘Best New Guitarist in the World’ in 2019, Adam Roberts became a first-call session player, and Tom Hollister moved into tour management. Their musical connection remained strong, and it was only a matter of time before they were ready to make new music again.

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

