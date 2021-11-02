Escape Game spécial Halloween Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne
Centre social et culturel Vallée Saint-Pierre 1 Rue Jean-Sébastien Bach
Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Escape Game ouvert à partir de 16 ans.
Mardi 2 et Jeudi 4 novembre : 18h30 et 20h
Samedi 6 novembre : 9h, 10h30, 13h30, 15h et 16h30
Durée : 1h
Inscription obligatoire.
csc.valleesaintpierre@chalonsenchampagne.fr +33 3 26 68 38 24
