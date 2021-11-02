Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne, Marne Escape Game spécial Halloween Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Catégories d’évènement: Châlons-en-Champagne

Marne

Centre social et culturel Vallée Saint-Pierre
1 Rue Jean-Sébastien Bach
Châlons-en-Champagne

Châlons-en-Champagne Marne Escape Game ouvert à partir de 16 ans. Mardi 2 et Jeudi 4 novembre : 18h30 et 20h

Samedi 6 novembre : 9h, 10h30, 13h30, 15h et 16h30 Durée : 1h

Inscription obligatoire. csc.valleesaintpierre@chalonsenchampagne.fr +33 3 26 68 38 24 dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-13 par

