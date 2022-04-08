ESCAPADE LITTÉRAIRE AU CHÂTEAU DE THILLOMBOIS Thillombois Thillombois
Venez rencontre l’auteur Sorj CHALANDON dans un cadre d’exception le 8 avril de 17h30 à 19h30.
L’auteur échangera avec vous sur son dernier ouvrage « Enfant de Salaud » paru en août et répondra à vos questions.
Une séance de dédicace suivra la rencontre.
Vous pourrez également en profiter pour découvrir les salons, la Chapelle de Château.
librairie.entreelivres@gmail.com +33 3 29 80 54 93
Librairie Entrée Livres
