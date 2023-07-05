Concert Trio caméléon Maison éclusière n°3, 5 juillet 2023, Ernolsheim-Bruche.

Sur des rythme de jazz, swing et bossa en acoustique, découvrez le groupe Trio Caméléon. Buvette bio et locale et petite restauration sur place..

2023-07-05 à ; fin : 2023-07-05 20:00:00. EUR.

Maison éclusière n°3

Ernolsheim-Bruche 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



On jazz, swing and bossa rhythms in acoustic, discover the group Trio Caméléon. Organic and local refreshment bar and small catering on the spot.

A ritmo de jazz, swing y bossa en acústico, descubra al grupo Trio Caméléon. Bar de refrescos y aperitivos ecológicos y locales in situ.

Zu akustischen Jazz-, Swing- und Bossa-Rhythmen können Sie das Trio Caméléon entdecken. Biologische und lokale Getränke und kleine Speisen vor Ort.

