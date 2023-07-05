mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Concert Trio caméléon Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche

Catégories d’Évènement:

Concert Trio caméléon Maison éclusière n°3, 5 juillet 2023, Ernolsheim-Bruche.

Sur des rythme de jazz, swing et bossa en acoustique, découvrez le groupe Trio Caméléon. Buvette bio et locale et petite restauration sur place..
2023-07-05 à ; fin : 2023-07-05 20:00:00. EUR.
Maison éclusière n°3
Ernolsheim-Bruche 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est

On jazz, swing and bossa rhythms in acoustic, discover the group Trio Caméléon. Organic and local refreshment bar and small catering on the spot.

A ritmo de jazz, swing y bossa en acústico, descubra al grupo Trio Caméléon. Bar de refrescos y aperitivos ecológicos y locales in situ.

Zu akustischen Jazz-, Swing- und Bossa-Rhythmen können Sie das Trio Caméléon entdecken. Biologische und lokale Getränke und kleine Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par Office de tourisme région de Molsheim-Mutzig

Détails

Date:
5 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Maison éclusière n°3
Adresse
Maison éclusière n°3
Ville
Ernolsheim-Bruche
Departement
Bas-Rhin
Lieu Ville
Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Ernolsheim-Bruche Bas-Rhin
Ernolsheim-Bruche Bas-Rhin

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?