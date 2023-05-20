Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin

Ernolsheim-Bruche

Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3, 20 mai 2023, Ernolsheim-Bruche. Concert de de jazz, avec une buvette bio et locale accompagné d’une cuisine typique mauricienne..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 20:00:00. EUR.

Maison éclusière n°3

Ernolsheim-Bruche 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Jazz concert, with an organic and local refreshment bar accompanied by a typical Mauritian cuisine. Concierto de jazz, con un bar de refrescos orgánicos y locales y comida típica de Mauricio. Jazzkonzert mit einem biologischen und lokalen Imbissstand, begleitet von typisch mauritischer Küche. Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Office de tourisme région de Molsheim-Mutzig

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin, Ernolsheim-Bruche Autres Lieu Maison éclusière n°3 Adresse Maison éclusière n°3 Ville Ernolsheim-Bruche Departement Bas-Rhin Lieu Ville Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche

Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ernolsheim-bruche/

Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3 2023-05-20 was last modified: by Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3 Maison éclusière n°3 20 mai 2023 Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche

Ernolsheim-Bruche Bas-Rhin