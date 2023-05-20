Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3 Ernolsheim-Bruche
Concert Coolmix Maison éclusière n°3, 20 mai 2023, Ernolsheim-Bruche.
Concert de de jazz, avec une buvette bio et locale accompagné d’une cuisine typique mauricienne..
2023-05-20 20:00:00
Maison éclusière n°3
Ernolsheim-Bruche 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Jazz concert, with an organic and local refreshment bar accompanied by a typical Mauritian cuisine.
Concierto de jazz, con un bar de refrescos orgánicos y locales y comida típica de Mauricio.
Jazzkonzert mit einem biologischen und lokalen Imbissstand, begleitet von typisch mauritischer Küche.
