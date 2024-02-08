Era – The Live Experience En Tournée ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE TOULOUSE Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Toulouse

Era – The Live Experience En Tournée ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE, 8 février 2024, TOULOUSE. Era – The Live Experience En Tournée ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-02-08 à 20:00 (2024-02-03 au ). Tarif : 51.0 à 78.5 euros. LIVE NATION (L-R-20-7529/L-R-22-1699) présente ce concert. Votre billet est ici ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE TOULOUSE 11, AVENUE RAYMOND BADIOU Haute-Garonne LIVE NATION (L-R-20-7529/L-R-22-1699) présente ce concert..51.0 EUR51.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Lieu ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE Adresse 11, AVENUE RAYMOND BADIOU Ville TOULOUSE Tarif 51.0-78.5 lieuville ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE TOULOUSE Departement Haute-Garonne

ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE TOULOUSE Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/

Era – The Live Experience En Tournée ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE 2024-02-08 was last modified: by Era – The Live Experience En Tournée ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE 8 février 2024 ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE TOULOUSE

TOULOUSE Haute-Garonne