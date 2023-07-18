FESTIVAL RÉSONUANCES – CONCERT ERIC LONGSWORTH ET AZIZ SAHMAOUI 2 rue de Nancy, 18 juillet 2023, Épinal.

Dans le cadre du Festival RésoNuances

Il fera beau demain matin jusqu’à midi (production Passé Minuit en Accords) à découvrir au cœur de la Roseraie de la Maison Romaine d’Epinal.

Eric LONGSWORTH : violoncelle

Aziz SAHMAOUI : chant, mandole

Voix envoutante d’Aziz Sahmaoui magnifiée par les cordes du violoncelle d’Eric Longsworth : l’alchimie entre ces deux artistes rares et inclassables promet un concert de grande intensité poétique.

Buvette et petite restauration à partir de 18h30. Tout public

Mardi 2023-07-18 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-18 . 14 EUR.

2 rue de Nancy Roseraie de la Maison Romaine

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival RésoNuances

It will be sunny tomorrow morning until noon (production Passé Minuit en Accords) to be discovered in the heart of the Roseraie of the Maison Romaine in Epinal.

Eric LONGSWORTH : cello

Aziz SAHMAOUI : singing, mandola

Aziz Sahmaoui’s bewitching voice magnified by Eric Longsworth’s cello strings: the alchemy between these two rare and unclassifiable artists promises a concert of great poetic intensity.

Refreshment bar and small catering from 6:30 pm

En el marco del Festival RésoNuances

Il fera beau demain matin jusqu’à midi (producción Passé Minuit en Accords) a descubrir en el corazón de la Roseraie de la Maison Romaine de Epinal.

Eric LONGSWORTH : violonchelo

Aziz SAHMAOUI : voz, mandola

La voz hechizante de Aziz Sahmaoui se ve magnificada por las cuerdas del violonchelo de Eric Longsworth: la alquimia entre estos dos artistas raros e inclasificables promete un concierto de gran intensidad poética.

Refrescos y tentempiés a partir de las 18.30 h

Im Rahmen des Festivals RésoNuances

Il fera beau demain matin jusqu’à midi (production Passé Minuit en Accords), zu entdecken im Herzen des Rosengartens der Maison Romaine d’Epinal.

Eric LONGSWORTH: Violoncello

Aziz SAHMAOUI: Gesang, Mandola

Die betörende Stimme von Aziz Sahmaoui wird durch die Cello-Saiten von Eric Longsworth veredelt: Die Alchemie zwischen diesen beiden seltenen und unklassifizierbaren Künstlern verspricht ein Konzert von großer poetischer Intensität.

Getränke und kleine Snacks ab 18:30 Uhr

