VERNISSAGE MUR# 35 KALOUF 46b St Michel, 16 juin 2023, Épinal.

KALOUF – MUR #35 SAISON 8

L’association Le MUR Epinal accueillera KALOUF

Vendredi 16 juin 2023 Vernissage à 19h00

KALOUF Né en 1978 à Port Gentil (Gabon), réside et travaille à Lyon.

De ses jeunes années gabonaises, il garde une sensibilité sincère et exacerbée à l’égard des civilisations mais aussi de son incroyable faune.

Kalouf puise son inspiration dans la nature. Il intègre les animaux au travers de ses créations sur les murs des cités, afin d’interpeller sur la place de l’animal dans ce monde de plus en plus urbanisé dû à la surpopulation mondiale.

D’un naturel plutôt discret, qui contraste avec ses œuvres souvent explosives ou poignantes, l’artiste profite de son travail en plein air pour interagir avec le passant ou le curieux. La création en milieu ouvert attire l’attention, questionne, suscite des réactions, et c’est en se nourrissant de cela que Kalouf fait progresser son œuvre, participant à donner du sens à l’espace public. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-16 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

46b St Michel La Plomberie

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



KALOUF – WALL #35 SEASON 8

The association Le MUR Epinal will welcome KALOUF

Friday, June 16, 2023 Opening at 7pm

KALOUF Born in 1978 in Port Gentil (Gabon), lives and works in Lyon.

From his young years in Gabon, he keeps a sincere and exacerbated sensitivity towards civilizations but also towards his incredible fauna.

Kalouf draws his inspiration from nature. He integrates animals through his creations on the walls of cities, in order to question the place of the animal in this increasingly urbanized world due to global overpopulation.

Of a rather discreet nature, which contrasts with his often explosive or poignant works, the artist takes advantage of his work in the open air to interact with the passer-by or the curious. Creation in an open environment attracts attention, questions, and provokes reactions, and it is by feeding off this that Kalouf advances his work, participating in giving meaning to public space

KALOUF – MUR #35 TEMPORADA 8

La asociación Le MUR Epinal acogerá KALOUF

Viernes 16 de junio de 2023 Inauguración a las 19.00 horas

KALOUF Nacido en 1978 en Port Gentil (Gabón), vive y trabaja en Lyon.

Desde sus años jóvenes en Gabón, conserva una sensibilidad sincera y exacerbada hacia las civilizaciones pero también hacia su increíble fauna.

Kalouf se inspira en la naturaleza. Integra animales a través de sus creaciones en los muros de las ciudades, para cuestionar el lugar del animal en este mundo cada vez más urbanizado debido a la superpoblación mundial.

Con un carácter más bien discreto, que contrasta con sus obras a menudo explosivas o conmovedoras, el artista aprovecha su trabajo al aire libre para interactuar con el transeúnte o el curioso. La creación en un entorno abierto atrae la atención, cuestiona y provoca reacciones, y es alimentándose de ello como Kalouf hace avanzar su obra, contribuyendo a dar sentido al espacio público

KALOUF – MUR #35 SAISON 8

Der Verein Le MUR Epinal wird KALOUF empfangen

Freitag, 16. Juni 2023 Vernissage um 19.00 Uhr

KALOUF Geboren 1978 in Port Gentil (Gabun), lebt und arbeitet in Lyon.

Aus seinen jungen Jahren in Gabun hat er eine aufrichtige und übersteigerte Sensibilität gegenüber Zivilisationen, aber auch gegenüber seiner unglaublichen Fauna bewahrt.

Kalouf schöpft seine Inspiration aus der Natur. Er integriert Tiere durch seine Kreationen auf den Mauern der Städte, um auf den Platz des Tieres in einer Welt aufmerksam zu machen, die aufgrund der weltweiten Überbevölkerung immer mehr urbanisiert wird.

Im Gegensatz zu seinen oft explosiven oder ergreifenden Werken ist der Künstler eher zurückhaltend und nutzt seine Arbeit im Freien, um mit den Passanten oder Neugierigen zu interagieren. Das Schaffen im Freien zieht Aufmerksamkeit auf sich, wirft Fragen auf und ruft Reaktionen hervor, die Kalouf in seinem Werk weiterentwickelt, indem er dazu beiträgt, dem öffentlichen Raum Bedeutung zu verleihen

Mise à jour le 2023-05-13 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION