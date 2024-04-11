EON – Element of Noise / THE BLACK ENDERKID Makeda Marseille, jeudi 11 avril 2024.

EON – Element of Noise / THE BLACK ENDERKID ♫METAL♫ Jeudi 11 avril, 19h30 Makeda 10€ en pré-vente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-11T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-11T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T23:30:00+02:00

TENTACLES INDUSTRIES & BAD TASTE CONCEPT STORE

[ In partnership with G.P.M & LE MAKEDA ]

Proudly present

EON – Element of Noise [ France – Innercore ]

https://www.facebook.com/eOn.official.page

https://www.instagram.com/eon_element_of_noise_official

https://www.youtube.com/@eon_metal

https://eon-official.bandcamp.com/music

Né à la fin des années 90’s, eOn n’a jamais été prisonnier d’un style. Mélange parfait de colère punk, précision du thrash et violence du death metal, la musique du groupe va toujours plus loin dans l’extrême, mais les racines hardcore sont toujours bien là. Depuis l’arrivée de Nicolas Muller [ Ex-Svart Crown ] derrière les fûts et avec des riffs de guitare de plus en plus tranchants, eOn fusionne une solide technique avec une large culture métal. Une musique à la fois terrifiante et intelligente, alliée à des performances live énergiques qui propulsent le groupe en première partie de groupes tels que Sepultura ou Hatebreed !

THE BLACK ENDERKID [ France – Tentacles Industries ]

https://www.facebook.com/theblackenderkid

https://www.instagram.com/theblackenderkid

https://www.youtube.com/@TheBlackEnderkid

https://theblackenderkid.bandcamp.com

Après des années de travail et diverses expériences scéniques, The Black Enderkid est fondé en 2020 par Gaetan Ponzio alors âgé de seulement 14 ans. Utilisant la musique comme méthode de communication, il se révèle à travers la guitare et le chant. Souhaitant exprimer sa personnalité en créant son propre univers, et soutenu par ses proches, il compose, arrange et enregistre rapidement un premier album, « Symptom of Decline », accompagné par le guitariste Tom Abrigan [ Sunbeam Overdrive, live session pour ACOD ]. Le projet est enfin rejoint par Alexandre Giorgi [ Darkall Slaves, live session pour Vile ] à la basse et Guillaume Bex à la batterie, complétant un line-up taillé pour la scène afin de défendre leur premier opus frâichement sorti chez Tentacles Industries.

+ DJ SET METAL

10 Euros en préventes [ Paypal / Carte Bleue ] :

http://tentaclesindustries.bigcartel.com/…/11-04-2024…

Billetterie aux couleurs du show disponible sur place.

CB Acceptée au guichet et au stand de merch !

INFOLINE : tentacles.industries@gmail.com

