Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres
Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres, vendredi 29 novembre 2024.
Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres Vendredi 29 novembre, 18h30 on registration
Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial
Dear all,
We are delighted to invite you to a special entrepreneurial evening in partnership with Imperial and the Innovation and Entrepreneurial Institute at HEC Paris:
Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial
Pitch night and networking reception
Wednesday 20th November 2024 at 6:30 pm
HEC UK House 43 Parker Street London WC2B 5PS
Join us to celebrate our entrepreneurs and participate in an unforgettable pitch night with startups from HEC and Imperial. You will have the chance to witness the future of entrepreneurship and meeting with inspiring entrepreneurs from the HEC and Imperial community. We welcome everyone, from BAs, early stage VCs, tech leaders and curious Alumni!
Stay tuned to discover our startups!
EVENT SUMMARY:
Date: Wednesday 29th November 2024
Time: 6:30 to 10:00 pm
Venue: HEC UK House 43 Parker Street London, WC2B 5PS. The HEC UK House has step-free access.
Format: Pitch and cocktail reception
Tickets: Fee-paying Alumni: £20 / Non fee-paying Alumni: £30 / External: £40
Pictures and videos will be taken during the evening and might be used on social media.
If you need help to register for the event or any information, please contact Marie Normant, our Alumni Relations Manager.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-11-29T18:30:00.000+00:00
Fin : 2024-11-29T22:00:00.000+00:00
1
https://www.hecalumni.fr/fr/event/entrepreneurial-showcase-hec-x-imperial/2024/10/10/11675
HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres