Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres Grand Londres

Londres

HEC UK House Londres

Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres, vendredi 29 novembre 2024.

Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres Vendredi 29 novembre, 18h30 on registration

Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial

Dear all,

We are delighted to invite you to a special entrepreneurial evening in partnership with Imperial and the Innovation and Entrepreneurial Institute at HEC Paris:

Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial

Pitch night and networking reception

Wednesday 20th November 2024 at 6:30 pm

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street London WC2B 5PS

Join us to celebrate our entrepreneurs and participate in an unforgettable pitch night with startups from HEC and Imperial. You will have the chance to witness the future of entrepreneurship and meeting with inspiring entrepreneurs from the HEC and Imperial community. We welcome everyone, from BAs, early stage VCs, tech leaders and curious Alumni!

Stay tuned to discover our startups!

EVENT SUMMARY:

Date: Wednesday 29th November 2024

Time: 6:30 to 10:00 pm

Venue: HEC UK House 43 Parker Street London, WC2B 5PS. The HEC UK House has step-free access.

Format: Pitch and cocktail reception

Tickets: Fee-paying Alumni: £20 / Non fee-paying Alumni: £30 / External: £40

Pictures and videos will be taken during the evening and might be used on social media.

If you need help to register for the event or any information, please contact Marie Normant, our Alumni Relations Manager.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-11-29T18:30:00.000+00:00

Fin : 2024-11-29T22:00:00.000+00:00

1

https://www.hecalumni.fr/fr/event/entrepreneurial-showcase-hec-x-imperial/2024/10/10/11675

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres

vendredi 29 novembre 2024 Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House Londres Vendredi 29 novembre, 18h30 Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Londres Grand Londres Entrepreneurial Showcase HEC x Imperial