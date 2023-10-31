- Cet évènement est passé
Halloween en Baie ! Entrée des fanils Le Mont-Saint-Michel
Halloween en Baie ! Entrée des fanils Le Mont-Saint-Michel, 31 octobre 2023, Le Mont-Saint-Michel.
Le Mont-Saint-Michel,Manche
Une balade en baie (3 – 4 km), suivie d’un jeu de piste au Mont-Saint-Michel !
Venez déguisés.
Rendez-vous à 16h20, à l’entrée des Fanils pour un départ à 16h30.
Inscriptions obligatoires.
Billetterie dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie et en ligne : www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com.
2023-10-31 16:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 . .
Entrée des fanils
Le Mont-Saint-Michel 50170 Manche Normandie
A walk in the bay (3 – 4 km), followed by a treasure hunt at Mont-Saint-Michel!
Come in disguise.
Meet at 4.20pm at the Fanils entrance for a 4.30pm departure.
Registration required.
Tickets available at Tourist Information Offices of the Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie Tourist Office and online: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com
Un paseo por la bahía (3 – 4 km), seguido de una búsqueda del tesoro en el Mont-Saint-Michel
Ven disfrazado.
Cita a las 16:20 en la entrada de Les Fanils para salir a las 16:30.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Entradas disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía y en línea: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com
Ein Spaziergang in der Bucht (3 – 4 km), gefolgt von einer Schnitzeljagd zum Mont-Saint-Michel!
Kommen Sie verkleidet.
Treffpunkt: 16.20 Uhr am Eingang von Les Fanils, Abfahrt um 16.30 Uhr.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
Kartenverkauf in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie und online: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com
