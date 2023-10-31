Halloween en Baie ! Entrée des fanils Le Mont-Saint-Michel, 31 octobre 2023, Le Mont-Saint-Michel.

Le Mont-Saint-Michel,Manche

Une balade en baie (3 – 4 km), suivie d’un jeu de piste au Mont-Saint-Michel !

Venez déguisés.

Rendez-vous à 16h20, à l’entrée des Fanils pour un départ à 16h30.

Inscriptions obligatoires.

Billetterie dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie et en ligne : www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com.

Entrée des fanils

Le Mont-Saint-Michel 50170 Manche Normandie



A walk in the bay (3 – 4 km), followed by a treasure hunt at Mont-Saint-Michel!

Come in disguise.

Meet at 4.20pm at the Fanils entrance for a 4.30pm departure.

Registration required.

Tickets available at Tourist Information Offices of the Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie Tourist Office and online: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

Un paseo por la bahía (3 – 4 km), seguido de una búsqueda del tesoro en el Mont-Saint-Michel

Ven disfrazado.

Cita a las 16:20 en la entrada de Les Fanils para salir a las 16:30.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Entradas disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía y en línea: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

Ein Spaziergang in der Bucht (3 – 4 km), gefolgt von einer Schnitzeljagd zum Mont-Saint-Michel!

Kommen Sie verkleidet.

Treffpunkt: 16.20 Uhr am Eingang von Les Fanils, Abfahrt um 16.30 Uhr.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Kartenverkauf in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie und online: www.reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche