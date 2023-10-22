CONCERT UNA STORIA- LA VOLTA Entre-Vignes, 22 octobre 2023, Entre-Vignes.

Entre-Vignes,Hérault

Dimanche 22 à 17h concert de musique baroque avec le quatuor Una Storia. (Participation 10€)

La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries

www.arts-cultures.com / infos : 04 67 86 09 00.

2023-10-22 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 19:00:00. EUR.

Entre-Vignes 34400 Hérault Occitanie



Sunday 22nd at 5pm: Baroque music concert with the Una Storia quartet (Participation 10?)

La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries

www.arts-cultures.com / info : 04 67 86 09 00

Domingo 22 a las 17:00 h, concierto de música barroca con el cuarteto Una Storia (Participación 10?)

La Volta – Plaza de la Mairie – St Séries

www.arts-cultures.com / info: 04 67 86 09 00

Sonntag, den 22. um 17 Uhr Barockkonzert mit dem Quartett Una Storia (Teilnahme 10?)

La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries

www.arts-cultures.com / Infos: 04 67 86 09 00

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL