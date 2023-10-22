CONCERT UNA STORIA- LA VOLTA Entre-Vignes
CONCERT UNA STORIA- LA VOLTA Entre-Vignes, 22 octobre 2023, Entre-Vignes.
Entre-Vignes,Hérault
Dimanche 22 à 17h concert de musique baroque avec le quatuor Una Storia. (Participation 10€)
La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries
www.arts-cultures.com / infos : 04 67 86 09 00.
2023-10-22 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 19:00:00. EUR.
Entre-Vignes 34400 Hérault Occitanie
Sunday 22nd at 5pm: Baroque music concert with the Una Storia quartet (Participation 10?)
La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries
www.arts-cultures.com / info : 04 67 86 09 00
Domingo 22 a las 17:00 h, concierto de música barroca con el cuarteto Una Storia (Participación 10?)
La Volta – Plaza de la Mairie – St Séries
www.arts-cultures.com / info: 04 67 86 09 00
Sonntag, den 22. um 17 Uhr Barockkonzert mit dem Quartett Una Storia (Teilnahme 10?)
La Volta – Place de la Mairie – St Séries
www.arts-cultures.com / Infos: 04 67 86 09 00
Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL