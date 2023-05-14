mar 25 avril 2023
CONCERT D’ECHO LALI – DE MON PETIT NUAGE 7 rue du tennis Entrange

CONCERT D’ECHO LALI – DE MON PETIT NUAGE 7 rue du tennis, 14 mai 2023, Entrange.

L’APE d’Entrange organise un concert pour enfant « De mon petit nuage ». Il sera assuré par le groupe Echo Lali, spécialisé dans le spectacle musical pour enfant. Un espace de restauration et buvette sera disponible sur place.
Le groupe Echo Lali rassemble le chant, la guitare, la danse et la gestuelle afin de proposer un spectacle interactif qui ravit les petits et les grands. C’est également l’occasion pour les enfants d’aborder le thème de la musique en s’amusant. Les textes sont marqués par un engagement humaniste tout en restant entraînants, tendres et saupoudrés d’un peu d’impertinence.
Un moment convivial à passer en famille.
Une réservation est préconisée pour participer à l’événement.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 . EUR.
7 rue du tennis Espace Charles Ferdinand
Entrange 57330 Moselle Grand Est

The APE of Entrange organizes a concert for children « From my little cloud ». It will be provided by the group Echo Lali, specialized in the musical show for children. A space of restoration and refreshment will be available on the spot.
The group Echo Lali brings together singing, guitar, dance and gestures to offer an interactive show that will delight children and adults. It is also an opportunity for children to approach the theme of music while having fun. The texts are marked by a humanist commitment while remaining lively, tender and sprinkled with a little impertinence.
A convivial moment to spend with the family.
A reservation is recommended to participate in the event.

La APE d’Entrange organiza un concierto para niños « De mon petit nuage ». Será interpretado por el grupo Echo Lali, especializado en espectáculos musicales para niños. Habrá un espacio de restauración in situ.
El grupo Echo Lali aúna canto, guitarra, baile y movimiento para ofrecer un espectáculo interactivo que hará las delicias de grandes y pequeños. También es una oportunidad para que los niños se diviertan con el tema de la música. Los textos están marcados por un compromiso humanista sin dejar de ser vivos, tiernos y salpicados de un poco de impertinencia.
Un momento de convivencia para pasar en familia.
Se requiere reserva previa para asistir al acto.

Die EV Entrange organisiert ein Kinderkonzert mit dem Titel « De mon petit nuage ». Das Konzert wird von der Gruppe Echo Lali aufgeführt, die sich auf musikalische Darbietungen für Kinder spezialisiert hat. Vor Ort gibt es einen Imbiss- und Getränkebereich.
Die Gruppe Echo Lali vereint Gesang, Gitarre, Tanz und Gestik, um eine interaktive Show zu bieten, die Groß und Klein begeistert. Es ist auch eine Gelegenheit für Kinder, sich spielerisch mit dem Thema Musik auseinanderzusetzen. Die Texte sind von einem humanistischen Engagement geprägt, bleiben dabei aber mitreißend, zärtlich und mit ein wenig Frechheit bestreut.
Ein geselliger Moment für die ganze Familie.
Für die Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung ist eine Reservierung empfehlenswert.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS

14 mai 2023
,
Autres

7 rue du tennis
7 rue du tennis Espace Charles Ferdinand
Entrange
Moselle
7 rue du tennis Entrange

Entrange Moselle
Entrange Moselle

