ENS – OISEAUX DES GARRIGUES ET DES CHAMPS Bizanet Bizanet Catégories d’évènement: Aude

BIZANET

ENS – OISEAUX DES GARRIGUES ET DES CHAMPS Bizanet, 28 mai 2022, Bizanet. ENS – OISEAUX DES GARRIGUES ET DES CHAMPS Bizanet

2022-05-28 08:00:00 08:00:00 – 2022-05-28 11:30:00 11:30:00

Bizanet Aude Bizanet 4 km / Facile / + 8 ans

Rendez-vous à la cave coopérative, puis covoiturage Venez observer et identifier les oiseaux proches de chez vous dans le cadre d’un inventaire participatif.

Dans le cadre de Ma commune grandeur nature.

Matériel d’observation fourni. aude.nature@hotmail.com +33 6 58 35 50 90 Bizanet

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aude, BIZANET Autres Lieu Bizanet Adresse Ville Bizanet lieuville Bizanet Departement Aude

Bizanet Bizanet Aude https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bizanet/

ENS – OISEAUX DES GARRIGUES ET DES CHAMPS Bizanet 2022-05-28 was last modified: by ENS – OISEAUX DES GARRIGUES ET DES CHAMPS Bizanet Bizanet 28 mai 2022 Aude Bizanet

Bizanet Aude