English guided tour Veules-les-Roses, 2 juillet 2021-2 juillet 2021, Veules-les-Roses.

English guided tour 2021-07-02 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2021-07-02 11:45:00 11:45:00

Veules-les-Roses Seine-Maritime

English guided tour by a local guide. Along the small river, discover this charming seaside town, listen as one of the « Most beautiful villages of France ». We advice comfortable shoes for walking.

At 10:00 am in Parking des Cressonnières

English guided tour by a local guide. Along the small river, discover this charming seaside town, listen as one of the « Most beautiful villages of France ». We advice comfortable shoes for walking.

At 10:00 am in Parking des Cressonnières

alabacoast76@gmail.com +33 6 74 76 96 24 https://alabacoast.blogspot.com/

English guided tour by a local guide. Along the small river, discover this charming seaside town, listen as one of the « Most beautiful villages of France ». We advice comfortable shoes for walking.

At 10:00 am in Parking des Cressonnières

dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-16 par