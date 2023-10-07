Nuit Blanche à Sedan En ville Sedan, 7 octobre 2023, Sedan.

Sedan,Ardennes

La Ville de Sedan, participe à la manifestation artistique et culturelle « Nuit Blanche ».Dans divers lieux situés dans le centre-ville, le public découvrira des installations et/ou des performances artistiques. La Ville de Sedan offre un programme riche, ce samedi 7 octobre, grâce auquel vous découvrirez, au fil de vos flâneries, des spectacles de musique, danse, chant. Vous visiterez des expositions…Pour en savoir plus.

En ville

Sedan 08200 Ardennes Grand Est



The town of Sedan is taking part in the « Nuit Blanche » artistic and cultural event, offering a variety of artistic installations and/or performances at various venues in the town center. On Saturday, October 7, the city of Sedan offers a rich program of music, dance and song performances. Visit exhibitions…Find out more

La ciudad de Sedán participa en el acontecimiento artístico y cultural « Nuit Blanche » con diversas instalaciones artísticas y/o espectáculos en el centro de la ciudad. El sábado 7 de octubre, la ciudad de Sedán le propone un rico programa de espectáculos de música, danza y canto mientras pasea por la ciudad. Visite las exposiciones…Más información

Die Stadt Sedan nimmt an der Kunst- und Kulturveranstaltung « Nuit Blanche » teil, bei der an verschiedenen Orten im Stadtzentrum Installationen und/oder künstlerische Darbietungen gezeigt werden. Die Stadt Sedan bietet am Samstag, dem 7. Oktober, ein umfangreiches Programm an, bei dem Sie auf Ihren Spaziergängen Musik-, Tanz- und Gesangsdarbietungen entdecken können. Sie werden Ausstellungen besuchen…Weitere Informationen

