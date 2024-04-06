En s’inspirant du travail d’Émilie Vast, illustratrice Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse
En s’inspirant du travail d’Émilie Vast, illustratrice Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse, samedi 6 avril 2024.
En s’inspirant du travail d’Émilie Vast, illustratrice Atelier créatif. Samedi 6 avril, 14h30 Bibliothèque Duranti
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T14:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T14:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T16:30:00+02:00
Samedi 6 avril à 14h30
Atelier créatif.
À partir de 8 ans
Inscription au 05 62 27 42 52
Bibliothèque Duranti
Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/en-sinspirant-du-travail-demilie-vast-illustratrice/ »}]
Atelier Tout public