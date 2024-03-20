…EN PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE La Chapelle Sainte Catherine Jouhet
…EN PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE La Chapelle Sainte Catherine Jouhet, mercredi 20 mars 2024.
…EN PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE Découverte, peinture, collage et balade. Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans accompagnés de ceux qui les font grandir (parents, professionnels de la petite enfance). SEMAINE NATIONALE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE Mercredi 20 mars, 09h30 La Chapelle Sainte Catherine Gratuit. Places limitées. Inscription obligatoire auprès du Relais Petite Enfance CCVG
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-20T09:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-20T11:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-20T09:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-20T11:30:00+01:00
La Chapelle Sainte Catherine 86500 Jouhet Jouhet 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 63 19 51 24 »}]