STUMDI « Le breton en 6 mois ! » : Réunion d’informations en ligne Mardi 28 novembre, 18h30 en ligne inscriptions en ligne

Stumdi, centre de formation en langue bretonne pour adultes, propose prochainement une réunion d’informations en ligne pour toutes celles et ceux qui souhaiteraient avoir plus d’informations sur la prochaine session de formation « Le breton en 6 mois ! » qui débutera en JANVIER 2024 à VANNES.

Durant cette réunion seront abordés les thèmes suivants :

Le descriptif du centre de formation,

Les opportunités professionnelles,

Les financements (Solutions financières multiples adaptées à chaque profil),

Les méthodes et objectifs.

Et vous pourrez poser toutes vos questions !

Contactez Stumdi pour avoir plus d’informations : /

Site internet :

Inscriptions ici : https://stumdi.bzh/reunion-dinformation-en-ligne-novembre-2023/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-28T18:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-28T19:30:00+01:00

formation breton

Stumdi