Longwy Longwy Longwy, Meurthe-et-Moselle EMAUX D’ART DE LONGWY – PORTES OUVERTES Longwy Longwy Catégories d’évènement: Longwy

Meurthe-et-Moselle

EMAUX D’ART DE LONGWY – PORTES OUVERTES Longwy, 27 novembre 2021, Longwy. EMAUX D’ART DE LONGWY – PORTES OUVERTES Longwy

2021-11-27 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2021-11-28 18:00:00 18:00:00

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Longwy Découverte des nouvelles créations dont les précieuses Boules de Noël signées Christian Leclercq, Meilleur Ouvrier de France.

Avec la présence de Rachel Eva-Sacripanti, restauratrice, pour des devis restauration et Fabien Hubert Leclercq, expert agréé à la CEA, pour des explications sur l’histoire des Vieux Longwy. +33 3 82 25 71 46 Emaux d’Art de Longwy

Longwy

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-16 par OT DU PAYS DE LONGWY

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Longwy, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Longwy Adresse Ville Longwy lieuville Longwy