EMAUX D’ART DE LONGWY – PORTES OUVERTES Longwy

2021-11-27 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2021-11-28 18:00:00 18:00:00
Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Longwy
Découverte des nouvelles créations dont les précieuses Boules de Noël signées Christian Leclercq, Meilleur Ouvrier de France.
Avec la présence de Rachel Eva-Sacripanti, restauratrice, pour des devis restauration et Fabien Hubert Leclercq, expert agréé à la CEA, pour des explications sur l’histoire des Vieux Longwy.
+33 3 82 25 71 46
Emaux d’Art de Longwy
Longwy
