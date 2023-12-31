Elvis Presley · Pre-New Year’s party 38Riv Jazz Club Paris, 31 décembre 2023, Paris.

Le dimanche 31 décembre 2023

de 20h00 à 21h00

.Tout public. payant

32 à 38€

Nouvel an — Jailhouse Rock by Gustave Reichert

Gustave Reichert revient ce 31 décembre avec son Quartet pour un hommage à Elvis Presley.

De « Don’t Be Cruel » à « Hound Dog » en passant par « Can’t Help Falling in Love », Gustave et son band vous ont concocté un répertoire pour un concert d’exception !

Gustave Reichert : guitare & voix

Antonino Pino : guitare

Damien Françon : batterie

Slim Chikhaoui : contrebasse

38Riv Jazz Club 38 rue de rivoli 75004 Paris

Contact : https://billetterie.38riv.com/ +33954273661 contact@38riv.com

38riv