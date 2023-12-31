Elvis Presley · Pre-New Year’s party 38Riv Jazz Club Paris
Elvis Presley · Pre-New Year’s party 38Riv Jazz Club Paris, 31 décembre 2023, Paris.
Le dimanche 31 décembre 2023
de 20h00 à 21h00
.Tout public. payant
32 à 38€
Nouvel an — Jailhouse Rock by Gustave Reichert
Gustave Reichert revient ce 31 décembre avec son Quartet pour un hommage à Elvis Presley.
De « Don’t Be Cruel » à « Hound Dog » en passant par « Can’t Help Falling in Love », Gustave et son band vous ont concocté un répertoire pour un concert d’exception !
Gustave Reichert : guitare & voix
Antonino Pino : guitare
Damien Françon : batterie
Slim Chikhaoui : contrebasse
38Riv Jazz Club 38 rue de rivoli 75004 Paris
