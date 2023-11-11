REPAIR CAFÉ Éloyes, 11 novembre 2023, Éloyes.

Éloyes,Vosges

Avant de jeter, essayons de réparer ! Vous avez des soucis avec un vêtement, un petit meuble, un jouet, un appareil électrique ou électroménager, un soucis avec votre informatique ou votre téléphone, n’hésitez plus, venez au Repair café, nos experts bénévoles essaieront de réparer ou feront le max

Tout peut s’arranger ou presque, mais tant qu’on a pas essayé, ne jetons pas !! Venez au Repair café à Eloyes le 11 novembre de 14 à 17 h00, salle de convivialité. Et c’est gratuit !!. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-11 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-11 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Éloyes 88510 Vosges Grand Est



Before throwing things away, try repairing them! If you’re having trouble with an item of clothing, a small piece of furniture, a toy, an electrical appliance, a household appliance, a computer or a telephone, don’t hesitate to come to the Repair Café, where our expert volunteers will try to repair it or make the best of it

Almost anything can be fixed, but until you’ve tried it, don’t throw it away! Come to the Repair café in Eloyes on November 11 from 2 to 5 pm, salle de convivialité. And it’s free!

Antes de tirar las cosas, ¡prueba a repararlas! Si tienes problemas con una prenda de ropa, un mueble pequeño, un juguete, un electrodoméstico o un aparato doméstico, o si tienes problemas con tu ordenador o tu teléfono, no dudes en venir al Café Reparación, donde nuestros expertos voluntarios intentarán repararlo o arreglarlo

Casi todo se puede arreglar, pero hasta que no lo hayas probado, ¡no lo tires! Ven al Repair café de Eloyes el 11 de noviembre de 14:00 a 17:00, sala de convivencia. ¡Y es gratis!

Bevor wir wegwerfen, versuchen wir zu reparieren! Sie haben Probleme mit einem Kleidungsstück, einem kleinen Möbelstück, einem Spielzeug, einem elektrischen Gerät oder Haushaltsgerät, ein Problem mit Ihrem Computer oder Ihrem Telefon, zögern Sie nicht länger, kommen Sie ins Repair Café, unsere ehrenamtlichen Experten werden versuchen, zu reparieren oder das Maximum herauszuholen

Fast alles kann repariert werden, aber solange man es nicht versucht hat, sollte man nichts wegwerfen!!! Kommen Sie zum Repair Café in Eloyes am 11. November von 14 bis 17 Uhr im Saal der Geselligkeit. Und es ist kostenlos!!!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par OT REMIREMONT