Elliott Erwitt. Une rétrospective La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement
Catégories d’Évènement:
Elliott Erwitt. Une rétrospective La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement, lundi 21 octobre 2024.
Elliott Erwitt. Une rétrospective La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement Rhône
Rétrospective Elliott Erwitt, entre humanisme, ironie et humour.
EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-10-21
fin : 2024-03-17
La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud
Lyon 2e Arrondissement 69002 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes info@expo-elliotterwitt.com
L’événement Elliott Erwitt. Une rétrospective Lyon 2e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2023-11-16 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès / ONLYLYON Tourisme