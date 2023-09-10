Porte ouverte Elevage Baunel Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand
La Chapelle-Bertrand,Deux-Sèvres
Porte ouverte à La Ferme
Visite guidée, démonstrations, dégustations, animations enfants, vente de gaufres..
2023-09-10 fin : 2023-09-10 23:59:00. .
Elevage Baunel
La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Open House at La Ferme
Guided tour, demonstrations, tastings, children’s activities, waffle sales.
Puertas abiertas en La Ferme
Visita guiada, demostraciones, degustaciones, actividades infantiles, venta de gofres.
Tag der offenen Tür auf La Ferme
Geführte Besichtigung, Vorführungen, Verkostungen, Kinderanimation, Waffelverkauf.
