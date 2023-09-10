Porte ouverte Elevage Baunel Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand, 10 septembre 2023, La Chapelle-Bertrand.

La Chapelle-Bertrand,Deux-Sèvres

Porte ouverte à La Ferme

Visite guidée, démonstrations, dégustations, animations enfants, vente de gaufres..
2023-09-10 fin : 2023-09-10 23:59:00. .
Elevage Baunel
La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Open House at La Ferme

Guided tour, demonstrations, tastings, children’s activities, waffle sales.

Puertas abiertas en La Ferme

Visita guiada, demostraciones, degustaciones, actividades infantiles, venta de gofres.

Tag der offenen Tür auf La Ferme

Geführte Besichtigung, Vorführungen, Verkostungen, Kinderanimation, Waffelverkauf.

