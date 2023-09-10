Porte ouverte Elevage Baunel Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

La Chapelle-Bertrand Porte ouverte Elevage Baunel Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand, 10 septembre 2023, La Chapelle-Bertrand. La Chapelle-Bertrand,Deux-Sèvres Porte ouverte à La Ferme Visite guidée, démonstrations, dégustations, animations enfants, vente de gaufres..

2023-09-10 fin : 2023-09-10 23:59:00. .

Elevage Baunel

La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Open House at La Ferme Guided tour, demonstrations, tastings, children’s activities, waffle sales. Puertas abiertas en La Ferme Visita guiada, demostraciones, degustaciones, actividades infantiles, venta de gofres. Tag der offenen Tür auf La Ferme Geführte Besichtigung, Vorführungen, Verkostungen, Kinderanimation, Waffelverkauf. Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres, La Chapelle-Bertrand Autres Lieu Elevage Baunel Adresse Elevage Baunel Ville La Chapelle-Bertrand Departement Deux-Sèvres Lieu Ville Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand latitude longitude 46.61352;-0.19205

Elevage Baunel La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la chapelle-bertrand/