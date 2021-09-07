Electrochemical control of fluorescence : from molecules to mechanistic studies at the microscopical level Institut des Sciences Moléculaires d’Orsay (ISMO) – amphithéâtre (3ème étage), 7 septembre 2021, Orsay.

Electrochemical control of fluorescence : from molecules to mechanistic studies at the microscopical level ———————————————————————————————————- ### Fabien Miomandre (ENS Paris-Saclay) Chemicals exhibiting a reversible modulation of their emission properties according to their redox state have been the subject of a recent growing interest due to possible applications in displays, sensors or biomedical imaging. We will briefly browse the working principle, requirements and the main families of compounds used for that purpose. To investigate how these photoluminescence properties can be tuned using an electrochemical signal as a switch of the redox state, we designed a dedicated set-up combining fluorescence and electrochemical microscopies. The aim is to determine the photophysical features in operando and at the microscopic level. We recently demonstrated that these combined microscopies can be actually used with a single unit playing the role of both the fluorophore and redox mediator, either in organic or aqueous medium. Moreover, using a pulsed laser source enables to follow the variation of the excited state lifetime, bringing important information to decipher the mechanism involved and in particular highlight the role of a photoinduced electron transfer in the variation of fluorescence intensity with the electrode potential. _**La conférence sera ouverte au public à l’ISMO (bât 520) et également retransmise en visioconférence.**_ Contact pour demander le lien : [[http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2469](http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2469)](http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2469)

