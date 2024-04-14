Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Electric Feel / Nuit Indie Pop du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris

Catégories d’Évènement:
Electric Feel / Nuit Indie Pop du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, dimanche 14 avril 2024.

Le samedi 13 avril 2024
de 23h00 à 06h00
.Tout public. payant Ticket : 6 EUR
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC
Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

L’Electric Feel de retour !

L’Electric Feel vous embarque dans un voyage au sein d’un kaléidoscope de pop solaire et de rythmes électroniques nocturnes. Sélection de ce que l’indie pop a fait de meilleur ces 20 dernières années!

DJ SET Indie & Modern Pop

Live à 1h d’El Camino

La playlist pour te mettre dans l’ambiance :

MGMT / Arcade Fire / Phoenix / Tame Impala / LCD Soundsystem / Hot Chip / Metronomy / Empire Of The Sun / Gossip / Cut Copy / The Drums / Foals / Grizzly Bear / Fever Ray / Animal Collective / The Flaming Lips / Crystal Castles / Deerhunter / !!! / The Rapture / Caribou / Soulwax / Ariel Pink / Mac DeMarco / Wild Nothing / King Krule / The XX / Passion Pit / Two Door Cinema Club / Vampire Weekend / Bloc Party / The Horrors / Bombay Bicycle Club / CSS / Ting Tings / La Roux / The Knife / Grimes / Warpaint …..

———————————

Entrée à 6€ de 23h à 1h (puis 10€ jusqu’à 6h)

• Vestiaire au 2ème étage

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/1DB770HXN https://fb.me/e/1DB770HXN https://link.dice.fm/Vfa0187561cd
