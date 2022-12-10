Electric Feel / Nuit Indie & Modern Pop du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 10 décembre 2022, Paris.

Le samedi 10 décembre 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

. payant Ticket : 5 EUR

L’Electric Feel de retour !

L’Electric Feel vous embarque dans un voyage au sein d’un kaléidoscope de pop solaire et de rythmes électroniques nocturnes. Sélection de ce que l’indie pop a fait de meilleur ces 20 dernières années!

DJ SET Indie & Mordern

Live à 1h

La playlist pour te mettre dans l’ambiance :

MGMT / Arcade Fire / Phoenix / Tame Impala / LCD Soundsystem / Hot Chip / Metronomy / Empire Of The Sun / Gossip / Cut Copy / The Drums / Foals / Grizzly Bear / Fever Ray / Animal Collective / The Flaming Lips / Crystal Castles / Deerhunter / !!! / The Rapture / Caribou / Soulwax / Ariel Pink / Mac DeMarco / Wild Nothing / King Krule / The XX / Passion Pit / Two Door Cinema Club / Vampire Weekend / Bloc Party / The Horrors / Bombay Bicycle Club / CSS / Ting Tings / La Roux / The Knife / Grimes / Warpaint …..

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

