La Semaine Bleue : « Olympiades » À l’EHPAD Urtaburu EHPAD Urtaburu Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 4 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Autour du tir à l’arc, du basket, du frisbee et du golf, résidents, familles, personnels et enfants de l’accueil de loisirs du centre social Sargardian s’affrontent pour remporter le trophée !

Avec la participation de l’association « Siel bleu » qui développe des programmes d’activité physique adaptée. Équipes de 8 à 10 participants.

Après l’effort, une collation sera offerte à tous les participants.

Les enfants de l’accueil de loisirs contribueront au goûter qu’ils prépareront au centre social..

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 17:30:00. EUR.

EHPAD Urtaburu

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Residents, families, staff and children from the Sargardian social center?s leisure center compete in archery, basketball, Frisbee and golf to win the trophy!

With the participation of the « Siel bleu » association, which develops adapted physical activity programs. Teams of 8 to 10 participants.

After the effort, a snack will be offered to all participants.

Children from the leisure center will contribute to the snack, which they will prepare at the social center.

Residentes, familias, personal y niños del centro de ocio del centro social sargardiano competirán en tiro con arco, baloncesto, frisbee y golf ¡para ganar el trofeo!

Con la participación de la asociación « Siel bleu », que desarrolla programas de actividad física adaptada. Equipos de 8 a 10 participantes.

Tras el esfuerzo, se ofrecerá un tentempié a todos los participantes.

Los niños del centro de ocio contribuirán a la merienda, que prepararán en el centro social.

Bei Bogenschießen, Basketball, Frisbee und Golf treten Bewohner, Familien, Mitarbeiter und Kinder des Freizeitzentrums Sargardian gegeneinander an, um die Trophäe zu gewinnen!

Mit Beteiligung der Organisation « Siel bleu », die Programme für angepasste körperliche Aktivität entwickelt. Teams von 8 bis 10 Teilnehmern.

Nach der Anstrengung wird allen Teilnehmern ein Snack angeboten.

Die Kinder der Freizeitbetreuung tragen zum Imbiss bei, den sie im Sozialzentrum zubereiten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque