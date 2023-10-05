EXPOSITION – OCTOBRE ROSE EHPAD Michel Dinet Villerupt Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Villerupt EXPOSITION – OCTOBRE ROSE EHPAD Michel Dinet Villerupt, 5 octobre 2023, Villerupt. Villerupt,Meurthe-et-Moselle Exposition « Octobre Rose » par la photographe Audrey Rolando du studio ALR Photography.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-05 fin : 2023-10-20 . 0 EUR.

EHPAD Michel Dinet Rue Gambetta

Villerupt 54190 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Pink October » exhibition by photographer Audrey Rolando from ALR Photography studio. Exposición « Octubre rosa » de la fotógrafa Audrey Rolando, del estudio ALR Photography. Ausstellung « Rosa Oktober » der Fotografin Audrey Rolando vom Studio ALR Photography.

