Journées Multisport 6 chemin du Pradet, 24 avril 2023, Éguzon-Chantôme.

La Base de Plein Air d’Éguzon vous propose deux journées multisport pour les vacances de Printemps (hockey en salle, l’escalade, le handball et le tir à l’arc). Places limitées et inscription obligatoire (à télécharger ci dessous)..

2023-04-24 à ; fin : 2023-04-24 16:00:00. 20 EUR.

6 chemin du Pradet

Éguzon-Chantôme 36270 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The Base de Plein Air d’Éguzon proposes two multisport days for the spring vacations (floor field hockey, climbing, handball and archery). Places are limited and registration is mandatory (download below).

La Base de Plein Air d’Éguzon propone dos jornadas multideporte para las vacaciones de primavera (hockey sobre hierba, escalada, balonmano y tiro con arco). Las plazas son limitadas y la inscripción es obligatoria (descargar más abajo).

Die Freiluftbasis Éguzon bietet in den Frühlingsferien zwei Multisporttage an (Hallenhockey, Klettern, Handball und Bogenschießen). Die Plätze sind begrenzt und eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich (Download unten).

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Vallée de la Creuse