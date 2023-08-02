Concert Jubilons ! Eglise Tence, 2 août 2023, Tence.

Tence,Haute-Loire

La surprise de Jubilons !

Concert d’exception de Sergey Belyavsky au piano.

Oeuvres de Beethoven..

2023-08-02 20:30:00 fin : 2023-08-02 . EUR.

Eglise

Tence 43190 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Jubilons surprise!

An exceptional concert featuring Sergey Belyavsky at the piano.

Works by Beethoven.

¡La sorpresa de Jubilons!

Un concierto excepcional con Sergey Belyavsky al piano.

Obras de Beethoven.

Die Überraschung von Jubilons!

Außergewöhnliches Konzert von Sergey Belyavsky am Klavier.

Werke von Beethoven.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon