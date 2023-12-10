Concert de Noël – Chorale Ceridièse et Chorale Volubilis Eglise St Pierre Cerizay
Cerizay,Deux-Sèvres
Concert de Noël en deux parties :
– Chorale CERIDIESE (Chants de Noël religieux populaires… )
– Chorale VOLUBILIS de Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (Répertoire varié)..
2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.
Eglise St Pierre Place Saint-Pierre
Cerizay 79140 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Christmas concert in two parts:
– CERIDIESE choir (popular religious Christmas songs… )
– VOLUBILIS choir from Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (varied repertoire).
Concierto de Navidad en dos partes:
– Coro CERIDIESE (canciones religiosas populares de Navidad… )
– Coro VOLUBILIS de Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (repertorio variado).
Weihnachtskonzert in zwei Teilen :
– Chor CERIDIESE (Religiöse volkstümliche Weihnachtslieder… )
– Chor VOLUBILIS aus Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (Vielfältiges Repertoire).
