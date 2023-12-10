Concert de Noël – Chorale Ceridièse et Chorale Volubilis Eglise St Pierre Cerizay Catégories d’Évènement: Cerizay

Deux-Sèvres Concert de Noël – Chorale Ceridièse et Chorale Volubilis Eglise St Pierre Cerizay, 10 décembre 2023 16:00, Cerizay. Cerizay,Deux-Sèvres Concert de Noël en deux parties :

– Chorale CERIDIESE (Chants de Noël religieux populaires… )

– Chorale VOLUBILIS de Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (Répertoire varié)..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.

Eglise St Pierre Place Saint-Pierre

Cerizay 79140 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas concert in two parts:

– CERIDIESE choir (popular religious Christmas songs… )

– VOLUBILIS choir from Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (varied repertoire). Concierto de Navidad en dos partes:

– Coro CERIDIESE (canciones religiosas populares de Navidad… )

– Coro VOLUBILIS de Mortagne-sur-Sèvre (repertorio variado). Weihnachtskonzert in zwei Teilen :

– Chor CERIDIESE (Religiöse volkstümliche Weihnachtslieder… )

