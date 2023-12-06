CRÈCHE DE NOËL Eglise St Luc Nitting, 6 décembre 2023, Nitting.

Nitting,Moselle

L’église de Nitting est ouverte au public et permet de découvrir une superbe crèche animée mise en œuvre tous les ans pour Noël et cela depuis 50 ans par le Conseil de Fabrique (hors célébrations).. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-06 10:00:00 fin : 2024-01-22 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Eglise St Luc

Nitting 57790 Moselle Grand Est



The church in Nitting is open to the public and features a superb animated crib, which has been set up by the Conseil de Fabrique every Christmas for the past 50 years (excluding celebrations).

La iglesia de Nitting está abierta al público y cuenta con un magnífico belén animado, que el Conseil de Fabrique monta cada Navidad desde hace 50 años (sin contar las celebraciones).

Die Kirche von Nitting ist für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich und bietet eine wunderschöne animierte Krippe, die seit 50 Jahren jedes Jahr zu Weihnachten vom Kirchenvorstand aufgebaut wird (außer bei Feiern).

