Concert de noël Eglise St Jean Baptiste Pierrelatte, 29 décembre 2023, Pierrelatte.

Pierrelatte,Drôme

Un spectacle porté par trois artistes unis et passionnés : une chanteuse lyrique habitée du sens profond de ses interprétations, un pianiste brillant et virtuose et une comédienne passionnée de contes et beaux textes de noël..

Eglise St Jean Baptiste place de l’église

Pierrelatte 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A show brought to life by three united and passionate artists: a lyric singer inhabited by the profound meaning of her interpretations, a brilliant and virtuoso pianist and an actress passionate about fairy tales and beautiful Christmas texts.

Un espectáculo al que dan vida tres artistas unidos y apasionados: una cantante lírica habitada por el sentido profundo de sus interpretaciones, un pianista brillante y virtuoso y una actriz apasionada por los cuentos de hadas y los bellos textos navideños.

Eine Aufführung, die von drei vereinten und leidenschaftlichen Künstlern getragen wird: einer lyrischen Sängerin, die von der tiefen Bedeutung ihrer Interpretationen beseelt ist, einem brillanten und virtuosen Pianisten und einer Schauspielerin, die sich für Märchen und schöne Weihnachtstexte begeistert.

