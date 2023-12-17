Il Momento Vocale chante Noël Eglise St-Germain Navarrenx, 17 décembre 2023 17:30, Navarrenx.

Navarrenx,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le concert de Noël est un rendez-vous habituel pour le choeur Il Momento Vocale qui a souhaité donner davantage de place aux chants traditionnels à travers lesquels se dessinera une ambiance chaleureuse et festive, afin que chacun puisse « faire le plein » de douceur et de quiétude. Diverses langues, en plus du français, s’inviteront au spectacle : latin, espagnol, italien, allemand. La fête de Noël n’est-elle pas la plus universelle ? Berceuses, Hymnes à la nature, chants de réjouissance…le programme sera varié et petits et grands seront invités à s’émerveiller du temps de Noël en écoutant ou en mêlant leurs voix à celles du choeur..

2023-12-17

Eglise St-Germain

Navarrenx 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Il Momento Vocale Christmas concert is a regular event for the choir, which has decided to give greater prominence to traditional carols, creating a warm, festive atmosphere that will allow everyone to « fill up » on sweetness and tranquility. In addition to French, the show will feature Latin, Spanish, Italian and German. After all, isn’t Christmas the most universal of celebrations? Lullabies, nature hymns, songs of rejoicing… the program will be varied, and young and old alike will be invited to marvel at the Christmas season as they listen to or blend their voices with those of the choir.

El concierto de Navidad es una cita habitual para el coro Il Momento Vocale, que ha decidido dar más espacio a los villancicos tradicionales para crear un ambiente cálido y festivo, para que todos puedan « llenarse » de dulzura y tranquilidad. Además del francés, el espectáculo incluirá latín, español, italiano y alemán. Al fin y al cabo, ¿no es la Navidad la más universal de las celebraciones? Canciones de cuna, himnos a la naturaleza, cantos de júbilo… el programa será variado y se invitará a pequeños y mayores a maravillarse de la Navidad escuchando o mezclando sus voces con las del coro.

Das Weihnachtskonzert ist ein fester Termin für den Chor Il Momento Vocale, der mehr Platz für traditionelle Lieder einräumen möchte, durch die eine warme und festliche Atmosphäre geschaffen werden soll, damit jeder « auftanken » kann, was er an Zärtlichkeit und Ruhe braucht. Neben Französisch werden verschiedene Sprachen zu hören sein: Lateinisch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Deutsch. Ist das Weihnachtsfest nicht das universellste Fest? Wiegenlieder, Hymnen an die Natur, Lieder der Freude… Das Programm wird vielfältig sein und Groß und Klein sind eingeladen, sich von der Weihnachtszeit verzaubern zu lassen, indem sie zuhören oder ihre Stimmen mit denen des Chors mischen.

