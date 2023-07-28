Festiv’CornemuseS Eglise Soustons, 28 juillet 2023, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

La Man Encantada propose un concert gascon chanté en occitan . Les belles mélodies, textes traditionnels et compositions originales, sont rythmés par l’accordéon et la mandole..

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 22:30:00. .

Eglise

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Man Encantada offers a Gascon concert sung in Occitan. The beautiful melodies, traditional texts and original compositions are set to the rhythm of the accordion and mandola.

La Man Encantada presenta un concierto gascón cantado en occitano. Bellas melodías, textos tradicionales y composiciones originales al ritmo del acordeón y la mandola.

La Man Encantada bietet ein Konzert aus der Gascogne, das auf Okzitanisch gesungen wird. Die schönen Melodien, traditionellen Texte und Originalkompositionen werden vom Akkordeon und der Mandola rhythmisch begleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par OTI LAS