Les oiseaux au printemps Eglise, 19 mars 2023, Sévigny-la-Forêt.

Les jonquilles fleurissent, quelques papillons citron virevoltent, certains oiseaux chantent… Parcourons ce village et ses abords bocagers remarquables. Débutants bienvenusGratuit et ouvert à tous.

2023-03-19 à ; fin : 2023-03-19 . .

Eglise

Sévigny-la-Forêt 08230 Ardennes Grand Est



Daffodils are blooming, some lemon butterflies are flying around, some birds are singing… Let’s walk through this village and its remarkable wooded surroundings. Beginners welcomeFree and open to all

Los narcisos florecen, algunas mariposas limón revolotean, algunos pájaros cantan… Caminemos por este pueblo y su extraordinario entorno boscoso. Se admiten principiantesGratuito y abierto a todos

Die Osterglocken blühen, einige Zitronenfalter schwirren umher, einige Vögel singen… Lassen Sie uns durch dieses Dorf und seine bemerkenswerte Heckenlandschaft streifen. Anfänger willkommenGratis und offen für alle

Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par Ardennes Tourisme