Concert La Soubirane Eglise Sainte-Marie Madeleine Soulomès, 9 décembre 2023, Soulomès.

Soulomès,Lot

Trio polyphonique du Quercy, aux influences tribales et méditerranéennes, la Soubirane chante avec fougue et profondeur, au son des tambours. Un son archaïque, mélodieux, et aérien, une justesse et une authenticité qui nous fait vibrer au plus profond..

2023-12-09 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 16:30:00. 10 EUR.

Eglise Sainte-Marie Madeleine Le Bourg

Soulomès 46240 Lot Occitanie



A polyphonic trio from the Quercy region, with tribal and Mediterranean influences, Soubirane sings with ardor and depth to the sound of drums. An archaic, melodious and ethereal sound, with an accuracy and authenticity that thrills us to the core.

Trío polifónico de la región de Quercy con influencias tribales y mediterráneas, Soubirane canta con pasión y profundidad al son de los tambores. El sonido es arcaico, melodioso y etéreo, con una precisión y una autenticidad que agitan el alma.

Als polyphones Trio aus dem Quercy mit Stammes- und Mittelmeereinflüssen singt die Soubirane mit Inbrunst und Tiefe zum Klang der Trommeln. Ein archaischer, melodischer und luftiger Klang, eine Genauigkeit und Authentizität, die uns im Innersten vibrieren lässt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT Labastide-Murat