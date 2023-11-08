Visite guidée : Construire au XXe siècle à Villeneuve-sur-Lot Eglise Sainte-Catherine Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 8 novembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Projets d’édifices publics ou architectures privées, petit tour d’horizon des constructions emblématiques du XXe siècle à Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Le circuit propose de découvrir des architectes et des réalisations ayant participé à la transformation de la ville au siècle dernier..

2023-11-08 fin : 2023-11-08 . EUR.

Eglise Sainte-Catherine Rue de Penne

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Whether public or private, Villeneuve-sur-Lot offers a brief overview of the 20th century’s most emblematic buildings. On this tour, you’ll discover the architects and buildings that helped transform the town in the last century.

De los edificios públicos a la arquitectura privada, he aquí un breve recorrido por los edificios emblemáticos del siglo XX en Villeneuve-sur-Lot. En este recorrido, descubrirá los arquitectos y edificios que han contribuido a la transformación de la ciudad en el último siglo.

Öffentliche Bauprojekte oder private Architektur, ein kleiner Überblick über die symbolträchtigen Bauten des 20. Jahrhunderts in Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Jahrhunderts. Der Rundgang führt Sie zu den Architekten und Bauwerken, die im letzten Jahrhundert an der Umgestaltung der Stadt beteiligt waren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47