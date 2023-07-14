Concert d’été Eglise Sainte-Catherine, Limeuil Haut Limeuil, 14 juillet 2023, Limeuil.

Limeuil,Dordogne

« Une fantastique pléiade de musique d’artistes locaux » avec la chorale occitane, les chanteurs de Sainte-Catherine et un groupe d’instruments dirigé par Rebecca Eascade… d’autres solistes et la possibilité de chanter ensemble.

Gâteaux et rafraîchissements après le concert.

2023-07-14

Eglise Sainte-Catherine, Limeuil Haut

Limeuil 24510 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« A fantastic array of music from local artists » with the Occitan choir, the Sainte-Catherine singers and an instrumental group led by Rebecca Eascade… other soloists and the chance to sing together.

Cakes and refreshments after the concert

« Una fantástica selección de música de artistas locales, con el coro occitano, los cantantes de Sainte-Catherine y un grupo de instrumentos dirigido por Rebecca Eascade… otros solistas y la oportunidad de cantar juntos.

Pasteles y refrescos después del concierto

« Eine fantastische Plejade von Musik lokaler Künstler » mit dem okzitanischen Chor, den Sängern von Sainte-Catherine und einer Instrumentengruppe unter der Leitung von Rebecca Eascade … weitere Solisten und die Möglichkeit zum gemeinsamen Singen.

Kuchen und Erfrischungen nach dem Konzert

