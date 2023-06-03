Concert Gospel Etan / Giwyze Eglise Saint Vincent Hendaye, 3 juin 2023, Hendaye.

Hendaye,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durée : 1h30.

Une soirée exceptionnelle dédiée au Gospel.

Depuis 15 ans, le groupe Giwyze interprète des titres de Gospel, négro-spiritual, ou Jazz, fondements de la musique noire américaine.

Leurs voix étincelantes ont accompagné de grands artistes tels que Manu Dibango, Liz Mc Comb ou Edwin Hawkins (compositeur du célèbre morceau de Gospel « Oh happy day »).

A leurs côtés, le chœur Hendayais « Gospel’Etan », né il y a 10 ans de la rencontre avec GIWYZE et composé de 30 choristes, donnera de la voix en français, euskara, anglais et diverses langues africaines.

Nous vous promettons un tour de chant à couper le souffle ponctué d’airs classiques ou contemporains, et accompagné des harmonies du piano, du groove de la basse et du tempo de la batterie, entrainant le public dans une spirale de passion et d’émotion..

Eglise Saint Vincent Place de la République

Duration: 1h30.

An exceptional evening dedicated to Gospel music.

For 15 years, the Giwyze group has been performing gospel, negro-spiritual and jazz, the foundations of black American music.

Their sparkling voices have accompanied great artists such as Manu Dibango, Liz Mc Comb and Edwin Hawkins (composer of the famous Gospel song « Oh happy day »).

Alongside them, the Hendayan choir « Gospel?Etan », born 10 years ago from the encounter with GIWYZE and made up of 30 choristers, will be singing in French, Basque, English and various African languages.

We promise you a breathtaking tour of classical and contemporary tunes, accompanied by the harmonies of the piano, the groove of the bass and the tempo of the drums, drawing the audience into a spiral of passion and emotion.

Duración: 1h30.

Una velada excepcional dedicada a la música Gospel.

Desde hace 15 años, el grupo Giwyze interpreta Gospel, Negro Spiritual y Jazz, los fundamentos de la música negra americana.

Sus brillantes voces han acompañado a grandes artistas como Manu Dibango, Liz Mc Comb y Edwin Hawkins (compositor de la famosa canción gospel « Oh Happy Day »).

Junto a ellos, el coro Henday « Gospel?Etan », nacido hace 10 años del encuentro con GIWYZE y compuesto por 30 cantantes, cantará en francés, euskera, inglés y varias lenguas africanas.

Les prometemos un impresionante recorrido por melodías clásicas y contemporáneas, acompañadas por las armonías del piano, el groove del bajo y el tempo de la batería, que arrastrarán al público a una espiral de pasión y emoción.

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden.

Ein außergewöhnlicher Abend, der dem Gospel gewidmet ist.

Seit 15 Jahren interpretiert die Gruppe Giwyze Titel aus Gospel, Negro-Spiritual oder Jazz, den Grundlagen der schwarzen amerikanischen Musik.

Ihre glitzernden Stimmen haben große Künstler wie Manu Dibango, Liz Mc Comb oder Edwin Hawkins (Komponist des berühmten Gospelstücks « Oh happy day ») begleitet.

Neben ihnen wird der Chor « Gospel?Etan » aus Henday, der vor 10 Jahren aus der Begegnung mit GIWYZE entstanden ist und aus 30 Sängern besteht, seine Stimme auf Französisch, Euskara, Englisch und verschiedenen afrikanischen Sprachen erheben.

Wir versprechen Ihnen eine atemberaubende Gesangsrunde mit klassischen und zeitgenössischen Melodien, begleitet von Klavierharmonien, Bassgroove und Schlagzeugtempo, die das Publikum in eine Spirale aus Leidenschaft und Emotionen ziehen wird.

