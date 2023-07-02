[Visite commentée] Exposition « Pierre-Yves Trémois, un artiste, un siècle » Eglise Saint-Valery Varengeville-sur-Mer, 2 juillet 2023, Varengeville-sur-Mer.

Né en 1921, Pierre-Yves Trémois est un artiste qui conjugue le passé au présent. Homme de son temps, il n’est assimilable à aucun courant, aucun mouvement de l’art moderne. C’est dire si son écriture est unique et possède un accent d’universalité !

Infatigable chercheur, ses terrains d’élection sont multiples : estampes, dessins, peintures et monotypes, mais également sculptures, céramiques, orfèvrerie…, sans oublier ses « Grands Livres Illustrés », ouvrages à tirages limités qui jalonnent son parcours artistique à partir de 1945.

De Rostand à Fellini, de Guitry à Montherlant, de Mathieu à Jouhandeau, de Pauwels à Buffet, de Claudel à Dali…, sa vie est émaillée de rencontres dont certaines donneront naissance à de riches collaborations et à de profondes amitiés, comme celle avec Michel Ciry.

Venez découvrir l’univers de cet artiste pendant cette visite guidée..

Varengeville-sur-Mer 76119 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Born in 1921, Pierre-Yves Trémois is an artist who combines the past with the present. A man of his time, he cannot be assimilated to any particular modern art movement. That’s how unique his writing is, and how universal it is!

An indefatigable researcher, he has chosen a wide range of subjects: prints, drawings, paintings and monotypes, as well as sculptures, ceramics, goldsmith?s and silversmith?s work, not forgetting his « Grands Livres Illustrés », limited editions that have marked his artistic career since 1945.

From Rostand to Fellini, Guitry to Montherlant, Mathieu to Jouhandeau, Pauwels to Buffet, Claudel to Dali, his life was studded with encounters, some of which gave rise to rich collaborations and deep friendships, such as that with Michel Ciry.

Come and discover the world of this artist during this guided tour.

Nacido en 1921, Pierre-Yves Trémois es un artista que combina el pasado con el presente. Hombre de su tiempo, no puede asimilarse a ninguna corriente o movimiento del arte moderno. Su obra es única y tiene un atractivo universal

Investigador incansable, ha elegido una amplia gama de temas: grabados, dibujos, pinturas y monotipos, así como esculturas, cerámicas, orfebrería, sin olvidar sus « Grands Livres Illustrés », cuyas ediciones limitadas han marcado su carrera artística desde 1945.

De Rostand a Fellini, de Guitry a Montherlant, de Mathieu a Jouhandeau, de Pauwels a Buffet, de Claudel a Dalí, su vida estuvo repleta de encuentros, algunos de los cuales dieron lugar a ricas colaboraciones y profundas amistades, como la que mantuvo con Michel Ciry.

Venga a descubrir el universo de este artista durante esta visita guiada.

Der 1921 geborene Pierre-Yves Trémois ist ein Künstler, der die Vergangenheit mit der Gegenwart verbindet. Er ist ein Mann seiner Zeit und lässt sich keiner Strömung oder Bewegung der modernen Kunst zuordnen. Seine Handschrift ist einzigartig und hat einen universellen Akzent!

Er ist ein unermüdlicher Sucher und hat zahlreiche Werke geschaffen: Drucke, Zeichnungen, Gemälde und Monotypien, aber auch Skulpturen, Keramiken, Goldschmiedearbeiten und nicht zu vergessen seine « Grands Livres Illustrés », die in limitierter Auflage erschienen und seinen künstlerischen Werdegang ab 1945 markieren.

Von Rostand bis Fellini, von Guitry bis Montherlant, von Mathieu bis Jouhandeau, von Pauwels bis Buffet, von Claudel bis Dali – sein Leben ist geprägt von Begegnungen, aus denen reiche Zusammenarbeit und tiefe Freundschaften entstehen, wie die mit Michel Ciry.

Entdecken Sie bei dieser Führung die Welt dieses Künstlers.

