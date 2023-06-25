NUIT DES VEILLEURS A ANTONY Eglise Saint Saturnin Châtenay-Malabry
Catégories d’Évènement:
NUIT DES VEILLEURS A ANTONY Eglise Saint Saturnin, 25 juin 2023, Châtenay-Malabry.
NUIT DES VEILLEURS A ANTONY Dimanche 25 juin, 19h30 Eglise Saint Saturnin Entrée libre
Eglise Saint Saturnin 2 place de l’église ANTONY 92160 Châtenay-Malabry 92290 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « catherine.joanny@orange.fr »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-25T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-25T20:30:00+02:00
2023-06-25T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-25T20:30:00+02:00
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Eglise Saint Saturnin Châtenay-Malabry Hauts-de-Seine https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatenay-malabry/
Châtenay-Malabry Hauts-de-Seine
Châtenay-Malabry Hauts-de-Seine