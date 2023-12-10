Eclats de Noël église Saint Pierre Sommervieu, 10 décembre 2023, Sommervieu.

Sommervieu,Calvados

Noëls du monde, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Haendel.

Direction : Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD

Piano : Mélanie GHESTIN

Soliste : Annabelle CARDRON.

2023-12-10 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

église Saint Pierre

Sommervieu 14400 Calvados Normandie



Christmas carols from around the world, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Handel.

Conductors: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD

Piano: Mélanie GHESTIN

Soloist: Annabelle CARDRON

Villancicos de todo el mundo, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Haendel.

Dirección: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD

Piano: Mélanie GHESTIN

Solista: Annabelle CARDRON

Weihnachtslieder aus aller Welt, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Händel.

Leitung: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD

Klavier: Mélanie GHESTIN

Solistin: Annabelle CARDRON

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT Bayeux Intercom