Eclats de Noël église Saint Pierre Sommervieu
Eclats de Noël église Saint Pierre Sommervieu, 10 décembre 2023, Sommervieu.
Sommervieu,Calvados
Noëls du monde, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Haendel.
Direction : Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD
Piano : Mélanie GHESTIN
Soliste : Annabelle CARDRON.
2023-12-10 17:00:00
église Saint Pierre
Sommervieu 14400 Calvados Normandie
Christmas carols from around the world, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Handel.
Conductors: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD
Piano: Mélanie GHESTIN
Soloist: Annabelle CARDRON
Villancicos de todo el mundo, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Haendel.
Dirección: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD
Piano: Mélanie GHESTIN
Solista: Annabelle CARDRON
Weihnachtslieder aus aller Welt, Schubert, Fauré, Gounod, Händel.
Leitung: Corinne PICOULEAU, Valérie FOSSARD
Klavier: Mélanie GHESTIN
Solistin: Annabelle CARDRON
