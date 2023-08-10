concert « voyage d’été » Eglise Saint Pierre d’Argentière Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 10 août 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc,Haute-Savoie

Un spectacle porté par trois artistes unis et passionnés : une chanteuse lyrique habitée du sens profond de ses interprétations, un pianiste dont l’accompagnement est d’une remarquable empathie, une jeune comédienne passionnée de beaux textes..

2023-08-10 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-10 19:30:00. .

Eglise Saint Pierre d’Argentière Route du Village

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A show brought to life by three united and passionate artists: a lyric singer inhabited by the profound meaning of her interpretations, a pianist whose accompaniment is remarkably empathetic, and a young actress with a passion for beautiful texts.

Un espectáculo al que dan vida tres artistas unidos y apasionados: una cantante lírica habitada por el sentido profundo de sus interpretaciones, un pianista cuyo acompañamiento es extraordinariamente empático y una joven actriz apasionada por los bellos textos.

Eine Aufführung, die von drei vereinten und leidenschaftlichen Künstlern getragen wird: einer lyrischen Sängerin, die von der tiefen Bedeutung ihrer Interpretationen beseelt ist, einem Pianisten, dessen Begleitung von bemerkenswerter Empathie geprägt ist, und einer jungen Schauspielerin, die sich für schöne Texte begeistert.

