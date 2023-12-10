SAINT NICOLAS Eglise Saint Nicolas Plainfaing, 4 décembre 2023, Plainfaing.

Plainfaing,Vosges

Saint Nicolas à l’église avec son âne pour photos avec petits et grands. Friandises pour les enfants, marché de l’Avent au fond de l’église. Chocolats Thil et bonbons CDHV.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

Eglise Saint Nicolas Place de l’église

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Saint Nicolas in church with his donkey for photos with young and old. Sweets for children, Advent market at the back of the church. Thil chocolates and CDHV sweets.

San Nicolás en la iglesia con su burro para hacerse fotos con pequeños y mayores. Dulces para los niños, mercado de Adviento en la parte trasera de la iglesia. Bombones Thil y caramelos CDHV.

St. Nikolaus in der Kirche mit seinem Esel für Fotos mit Groß und Klein. Süßigkeiten für Kinder, Adventsmarkt im hinteren Teil der Kirche. Thil-Schokolade und CDHV-Bonbons.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES