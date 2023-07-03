OUVERTURE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-NICOLAS Église Saint-Nicolas Neufchâteau, 3 juillet 2023, Neufchâteau.

Neufchâteau,Vosges

Fleuron de la ville haute, l’église Saint-Nicolas a la particularité d’avoir deux églises en une.

Poussez la porte de cette église qui rassemble des œuvres d’art (retables, statues, orgues…) et empruntez les escaliers menant à l’église basse, véritable trésor.

En visite libre ou en visite guidée, prenez le temps de découvrir ce monument incontournable du Centre Historique de Neufchâteau.. Tout public

Mardi 10:00:00 fin : . 0 EUR.

Église Saint-Nicolas rue Saint-Nicolas

Neufchâteau 88300 Vosges Grand Est



Jewel of the upper town, the Saint-Nicolas church has the particularity to have two churches in one

Push the door of this church which gathers works of art (altarpieces, statues, organs…) and take the stairs leading to the lower church, a real treasure

Take the time to discover this monument in the historical center of Neufchâteau, either on your own or with a guide.

La iglesia de Saint-Nicolas, joya de la corona de la parte alta de la ciudad, tiene la particularidad de albergar dos iglesias en una.

Abra de un empujón la puerta de esta iglesia, que alberga obras de arte como retablos, estatuas y órganos, y suba las escaleras hasta la iglesia inferior, un verdadero tesoro escondido.

Tómese su tiempo para descubrir este monumento clave del centro histórico de Neufchâteau, ya sea por su cuenta o en una visita guiada.

Die Kirche Saint-Nicolas ist das Schmuckstück der Oberstadt und hat die Besonderheit, zwei Kirchen in einer zu haben.

Öffnen Sie die Tür dieser Kirche, die Kunstwerke (Altarbilder, Statuen, Orgeln usw.) beherbergt, und nehmen Sie die Treppe zur Unterkirche, die ein wahrer Schatz ist.

Nehmen Sie sich die Zeit, um dieses unumgängliche Bauwerk im historischen Zentrum von Neufchâteau zu entdecken, sei es bei einer freien Besichtigung oder einer Führung.

