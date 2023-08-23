Concert du groupe vocal Izar Hitza Eglise Saint-Nicolas Capbreton, 23 août 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Le Chœur mixte à 4 voix, IZAR-HITZA (parole d’étoile) de Bayonne, avec ses vingt-cinq choristes, interprète des chants basques mais aussi pour moitié, des chants d’Europe, de Russie ou des Amériques..

Eglise Saint-Nicolas

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 4-voice mixed choir, IZAR-HITZA (parole d?étoile) from Bayonne, with its twenty-five choristers, performs Basque songs, half of which are also songs from Europe, Russia and the Americas.

El coro mixto a cuatro voces IZAR-HITZA (palabra de estrella) de Bayona, con sus veinticinco cantantes, interpreta canciones vascas, así como canciones de Europa, Rusia y América.

Der vierstimmige gemischte Chor IZAR-HITZA (Sternenwort) aus Bayonne mit seinen fünfundzwanzig Sängern singt baskische Lieder, aber zur Hälfte auch Lieder aus Europa, Russland und Nord- und Südamerika.

