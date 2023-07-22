Concert So Gospel à Villers-Bocage Eglise Saint Martin Villers-Bocage, 22 juillet 2023, Villers-Bocage.

Villers-Bocage,Calvados

Depuis 2009 So Gospel parcourt la France et l’étranger avec un spectacle Gospel exceptionnel. Un moment unique à partager en famille ou entre amis pour chanter et danser sur des musiques traditionnelles, contemporaines gospel. Vivez également le message de cette musique empreinte de spiritualité. Composé d’une dizaine de chanteurs, issus des plus grandes chorales de gospel de France, certains d’entre eux ont chanté avec Stevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Badi…

Si le groupe puise, sans compromis, ses valeurs dans celles de l’Évangile (Gospel, en anglais), il tire son inspiration dans les sonorités du Jazz, de la Soul ou encore dans celles du RnB, avec des chants comme Victory ou We have overcome.

Enfin, c’est magistralement qu’il revisite les chants traditionnels « Oh when the saints », «This little light of mine » mais également l’indémodable et toujours très attendu « Oh happy day»..

2023-07-22 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-22 23:00:00. .

Eglise Saint Martin

Villers-Bocage 14310 Calvados Normandie



Since 2009, So Gospel has been touring France and abroad with exceptional Gospel shows. A unique moment to share with family and friends, singing and dancing to traditional and contemporary gospel music. Experience the message of this spiritual music. The show features a dozen singers from France?s top gospel choirs, some of whom have performed with Stevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Badi?

While the group uncompromisingly draws its values from the Gospel, it also draws its inspiration from the sounds of Jazz, Soul and even RnB, with songs such as Victory and We Have Overcome.

Finally, he masterfully revisits traditional songs such as « Oh when the saints » and « This little light of mine », as well as the timeless and eagerly-awaited « Oh happy day ».

Desde 2009, So Gospel recorre Francia y el extranjero con un espectáculo de gospel excepcional. Una experiencia única para compartir con la familia y los amigos, cantando y bailando al ritmo de música gospel tradicional y contemporánea. Viva el mensaje de esta música espiritual. El espectáculo cuenta con una docena de cantantes de algunos de los mejores coros de gospel de Francia, algunos de los cuales han cantado con Stevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Badi y otros

Aunque el grupo toma sus valores sin concesiones del Evangelio, también se inspira en los sonidos del jazz, el soul e incluso el RnB, con canciones como Victory y We Have Overcome.

Por último, ha revisitado con maestría canciones tradicionales como « Oh when the saints » y « This little light of mine », así como la intemporal y esperada « Oh happy day ».

Seit 2009 reist So Gospel mit einer außergewöhnlichen Gospel-Show durch Frankreich und das Ausland. Ein einzigartiger Moment, den Sie mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden teilen können, um zu traditioneller und moderner Gospelmusik zu singen und zu tanzen. Erleben Sie auch die Botschaft dieser Musik, die von Spiritualität geprägt ist. Einige von ihnen haben bereits mit Stevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Badi… gesungen

Die Gruppe schöpft ihre Werte kompromisslos aus dem Evangelium (Gospel), lässt sich aber auch von Jazz, Soul und RnB inspirieren, mit Liedern wie Victory oder We have overcome.

Schließlich interpretiert er meisterhaft die traditionellen Lieder « Oh when the saints », « This little light of mine », aber auch das zeitlose und immer mit Spannung erwartete « Oh happy day » neu.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche