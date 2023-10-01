Chœur XARAMELA de Bayonne: chants d’ici et d’ailleurs Église Saint-Martin Sare, 1 octobre 2023, Sare.

Sare,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Fondé en 1986 par Javier Bello-Portu, chef d’orchestre et musicien, sous l’égide du Centre Culturel Basque, le chœur XARAMELA a toujours eu la passion du chant, et ses choristes sous la baguette de son chef de chœur Robert Estagnan, font passer à travers leurs voix les vibrations des œuvres qu’ils interprètent.

Des chants bien entendu d’auteurs Basques comme Javier Busto, Padre Donostia, Zubizarreta, Julen Ezkurra, Pablo Sorozabal, Junkal Guerrero, Fernando Remacha et bien d’autres anciens ou contemporains.

XARAMELA se tourne aussi volontiers vers le répertoire d’auteurs étrangers, comme Brian Schmidt, auteur américain de « Lux Aeterna » ou Piotr Janczak, compositeur Polonais d’un « Kyrie » résolument moderne, qui ont écrit de belles œuvres que le chœur transmet au public par ses brillantes interprétations..

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 19:00:00. EUR.

Église Saint-Martin

Sare 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Founded in 1986 by conductor and musician Javier Bello-Portu, under the aegis of the Centre Culturel Basque, the XARAMELA choir has always had a passion for singing, and its choristers, under the baton of conductor Robert Estagnan, convey through their voices the vibrations of the works they perform.

Songs by Basque composers such as Javier Busto, Padre Donostia, Zubizarreta, Julen Ezkurra, Pablo Sorozabal, Junkal Guerrero, Fernando Remacha and many others, past and present.

XARAMELA also likes to turn to the repertoire of foreign composers, such as Brian Schmidt, the American author of « Lux Aeterna », or Piotr Janczak, the Polish composer of a resolutely modern « Kyrie », who have written beautiful works that the choir transmits to the audience through its brilliant interpretations.

Fundado en 1986 por el director y músico Javier Bello-Portu bajo los auspicios del Centre Culturel Basque, el coro XARAMELA siempre ha tenido pasión por el canto, y sus coristas, bajo la batuta del director Robert Estagnan, transmiten a través de sus voces las vibraciones de las obras que interpretan.

Canciones de compositores vascos como Javier Busto, Padre Donostia, Zubizarreta, Julen Ezkurra, Pablo Sorozabal, Junkal Guerrero, Fernando Remacha y muchos otros, tanto del pasado como del presente.

A XARAMELA también le gusta recurrir al repertorio de compositores extranjeros, como Brian Schmidt, compositor estadounidense de Lux Aeterna, o Piotr Janczak, compositor polaco de un Kyrie decididamente moderno, todos ellos autores de bellas obras que el coro transmite al público a través de sus brillantes interpretaciones.

Der 1986 von Javier Bello-Portu, einem Dirigenten und Musiker, unter der Schirmherrschaft des Baskischen Kulturzentrums gegründete Chor XARAMELA hatte schon immer eine Leidenschaft für den Gesang, und seine Sänger unter der Leitung ihres Chorleiters Robert Estagnan lassen die Schwingungen der Werke, die sie interpretieren, durch ihre Stimmen fließen.

Die Lieder stammen natürlich von baskischen Autoren wie Javier Busto, Padre Donostia, Zubizarreta, Julen Ezkurra, Pablo Sorozabal, Junkal Guerrero, Fernando Remacha und vielen anderen alten und zeitgenössischen Autoren.

XARAMELA wendet sich auch gerne dem Repertoire ausländischer Autoren zu, wie Brian Schmidt, dem amerikanischen Komponisten von « Lux Aeterna » oder Piotr Janczak, dem polnischen Komponisten eines modernen « Kyrie ».

